Behind the Scenes: Brent Mireau, Musician
Living Exponentially
Published 17 hours ago

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.

Brent talks about his passion for music he's had since he was young. He is a left handed guitar player and shares how difficult it is to find a left handed guitar. Brent also shares his experiences performing at large and small gigs, as well as country music.

