The Book of Hebrews - Part 16 - "Great Examples of Faith" - Reading

Hebrews 11:1-3,16 NLT
Faith shows the reality of what we hope for; it is the evidence of things we cannot see. [2] Through their faith, the people in days of old earned a good reputation. [3] By faith we understand that the entire universe was formed at God's command, that what we now see did not come from anything that can be seen. [16] But they were looking for a better place, a heavenly homeland. That is why God is not ashamed to be called their God, for he has prepared a city for them.