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Dead Man Walking
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20 views • October 31, 2021
The Apostle Paul facing his imminent death in Rome - Philippians
Learning the power of Christ Awareness in your life!
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Learning the power of Christ Awareness in your life!
Live Sunday Services at 9775 SW 87 Ave., Miami, FL 33176 10:47 am
Email [email protected]
PLEASE GIVE by Texting 73256 ChristLifeCenter (one word)
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