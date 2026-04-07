Chritians are forsaken, UK is betrayed (in EN)

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When the UK police threaten to arrest a Jewish citizen for antagonizing muslims at a rally just because he is wearing a kippa, you guess that something utterly wrong is taking place in this old Christian country. When the present king congratulates muslims at the opening of their ramadan but refuses to deliver an address to Christians though he is the head of the Church of England, when his son states that islam is a religion of peace in a country where most attacks are perpetrated by fanatic muslims, you understand that the royals have betrayed God and their country.