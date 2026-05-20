🚨📹 Hezbollah lowering an IDF flag at Israeli brigade HQ in southern Lebanon

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🚨📹 Hezbollah publishes footage of lowering an IDF flag at Israeli brigade HQ in southern Lebanon
Brigade 226 didn't leave Al-Bayyada on its own terms. Over 2 weeks of FPV strikes on Humvees, intelligence soldiers, surveillance cameras, and technical equipment, the IDF evacuated the headquarters on May 11 — leaving their flag behind. Hezbollah lowered it on camera.
The same day the footage dropped, the resistance published 26 operations from the previous 24 hours:
🌏 2 Iron Dome platforms destroyed by FPV drones — Jal Al-Allam and Margaliot
🌏 1 Drone Dome anti-drone jamming system hit in Rashaf
🌏 2 Merkava tanks destroyed in ongoing clashes near Haddatha — crews reported casualties, IDF warplanes intervened to extract the force
🌏 Communications vehicle, military intelligence soldiers, bulldozers, and multiple troop gatherings hit across south Lebanon
The base wasn't taken by assault. It was emptied strike by strike — until no one wanted to stay.