Facts Matter- words meanings make a HUGE difference - What is the HEART reference in the old King James Bible?

we will look at

Jeremiah 17:9 The heart is deceitful above all things

Proverbs 4:23 guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it.

and most importantly

Psalm 91:1 He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty.

The heart is not what you think

To the ancient Hebrews the heart was the mind, the thoughts. When we are told to love Elohiym with all our heart (Deut 6:5) it is not speaking of an emotional love, but to keep our minds and our thoughts working for him. The first picture in this Hebrew word is a shepherd staff and represents authority, as the shepherd has authority over his flock. The second letter is the picture of the floor plan of the nomadic tent and represents the idea of being inside, as the family resides within the tent. When combined they mean "the authority within".



What is the TRUTH - He who seeks will find... something... lol



Contact Christy at Mindrewire.protonmail.com for sessions in heart coherence and getting to meet your spirit.

Christy is a teacher, lecturer and Author with 2 books in amazon and another about to come out in ebook form on Brighteon.books!

Contact her for more-