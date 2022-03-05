THEY DON'T WANT TO PAY YOU, THIS IS ONE REASON THEY ARE KILLING PEOPLE

Don't believe all the BS about being broke. They create money ( fiat currency ) out of thin air. Or as I say pull it of their asses. They have never had more money.



That is why they can pay a hospital up to $140,000 to kill you ( they profit off of the killing also ). It is not that they CANNOT pay you, the DON'T WANT TO pay you. The slime ball banksters, attorneys, politicians and judges. Hang them all. The 99.9% of the bad ones are giving the good ones a bad reputation.



The reason the pension system is broke is because these bastards stole the money. If you hang enough of these criminals the rest would find the money. Have a nice day and drive through.



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