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Rabbi Ariel Bar Tzadok 1st Appearance
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10 views • October 30, 2020
clip from a documentary with Rabbi Ariel Bar Tzadok of the Kosher Torah School
You have been told so many times, and still you do not listen!
Rightly did the ancient prophet speak about you: eyes that do not see,
ears that do not hear, and a stubborn mind that refuses to learn!
Why do you think, after all this time, that you still have not yet found what you seek?
Perhaps you are looking for the wrong thing?
Perhaps you are looking in the wrong direction.
You will not find the right thing in the wrong place.
You will not find the right thing by looking for it in the wrong way.
When will you allow yourself to finally learn, and to get it right?
You have been told so many times, and still you do not listen!
Rightly did the ancient prophet speak about you: eyes that do not see,
ears that do not hear, and a stubborn mind that refuses to learn!
Why do you think, after all this time, that you still have not yet found what you seek?
Perhaps you are looking for the wrong thing?
Perhaps you are looking in the wrong direction.
You will not find the right thing in the wrong place.
You will not find the right thing by looking for it in the wrong way.
When will you allow yourself to finally learn, and to get it right?
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