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Colossians 2:16-23 THE GOSPEL’S FREEDOM
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10 views • November 07, 2021
Colossians 2:16-23 THE GOSPEL’S FREEDOM - The Gospel Gives Believers The Freedom To Live A God-honoring Life.
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-fall-2021-M00100844
History tells us of soldiers who continued to stand guard after a war had been settled and treaties signed. Some ignored messages about treaties and others simply were never told. They were fighting for something already settled. Some of the Colossian believers were fighting a war already settled as well. False teachers were trying to convince them they needed more than faith in Jesus to have a true relationship with God. In choosing to follow certain legalistic practices, they were trying to fight a battle Jesus had already won.
What makes it hard for some people to accept the idea that salvation comes through faith in Jesus alone? Why do some people try to add requirements beyond faith in Jesus for gaining favor with God?
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https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-fall-2021-M00100844
History tells us of soldiers who continued to stand guard after a war had been settled and treaties signed. Some ignored messages about treaties and others simply were never told. They were fighting for something already settled. Some of the Colossian believers were fighting a war already settled as well. False teachers were trying to convince them they needed more than faith in Jesus to have a true relationship with God. In choosing to follow certain legalistic practices, they were trying to fight a battle Jesus had already won.
What makes it hard for some people to accept the idea that salvation comes through faith in Jesus alone? Why do some people try to add requirements beyond faith in Jesus for gaining favor with God?
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website: https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab: https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Prep.: https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
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