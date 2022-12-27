Americans Have Begun Working With the NFSC To Bring Down Our Common Enemy – The CCP

https://gnews.org/articles/628105
Summary：12/24/2022【Review of AMFEST 2022】Americans have started to wake up and understand that the CCP doesn’t represent the Chinese people and they need to cooperate with our NFSC to take down our common enemy - the CCP.
