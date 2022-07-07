Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 6, 2022 - Map, Music, Text

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Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 6, 2022
▪️AFU sabotage group has attacked Russian border guards near Staroselye in Belgorod region. As a result, one serviceman was killed and three were wounded.
▪️Ukrainian formations shelled outskirts of Sevsk in Bryansk region.
▪️Russian Armed Forces attacked enemy positions in Esman' and Shalyhyne, Sumy region.
▪️In the northern Kharkiv region, clashes continue near Sosnivka, Svitlychne and Pytomnyk.
▪️Russian Aerospace Forces attacked deployment point of 22nd Motorized Infantry Battalion of 92nd Mechanized Brigade in Kharkiv, eliminating several dozens of enemy servicemen.
▪️Russian Armed Forces again attacked AFU facilities in Slovyansk and Bakhmut.
▪️Allied forces are fighting fiercely in Hryhorivka and breaking through towards Serebryanka.
▪️Advancing grouping of the Russian Armed Forces has knocked out defending Ukrainian units from Spirne as a result of heavy fighting.
▪️AFU command is strengthening its defensive lines on Sivers'k - Soledar - Bakhmut line.
▪️From the southern side of Bakhmut, the Russian Armed Forces are preparing for an offensive near Novoluhans'ke and Vuhlehirs'k TPP. The objective is to control sections of Luhanske - Bakhmut - Verkhn'okam'yanka road.
▪️Ukrainian formations are launching massive strikes on towns in Donetsk agglomeration. There are civilian casualties.