Iran Araghchi, on the threats coming from Washington - clip 3

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Araghchi, on the threats coming from Washington:
"Whatever they want to see happen, they put in the mouths of others. Don't pay much attention. If we were ever going to bend to force and pressure, we'd have bent long ago.
If you want to reach an understanding — the language must change. If you want to go down the road of threats, pressure and war: we are ready, and we will go."
@DDGeopolitics