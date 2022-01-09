© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Inside the Secret World of the Carlyle Group, Bush & Bin Laden Family, 9/11 (Part 2) (2009)[12.11.2021]
Follow
0
Share
Report
49 views • January 09, 2022
Note: I couldn't download it from C-span, chopped all the time, and the one from The Film Archives suddenly 'froze the picture.
So found this documentary on YT (all links below):
--
With 16 billion dollar under management they have the reputation of being the best-connected company in the world. Their list of private investors include George Soros, the Saudi Royal Family and the Bin Laden Family. How does the Carlyle Group operate, who are the people behind the Carlyle Group and how much power does Carlyle have? This film explores the fine line between the conflict of interests and a new global way of doing business.
The Carlyle Connection - VPRO documentary - 2009
118,310 views Feb 9, 2012
vpro documentary - 295K subscribers
https://youtu.be/B55RozuF0WM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9sXw4ZdPEIp6bYGvLW-_iA
A revealing documentary about the international world of private equity banking. The Carlyle Group, one of the largest investment banks in the world, is based in Washington and has accumulated its capital mainly by investments in the defence industry. On their list of employees are people like Lou Gerstner (former chairman of IBM), George Bush Sr., James Baker III, John Major (former British Prime Minister) and Fidel Ramos (former Prime Minister of the Philippines). The Carlyle Group invests in areas that are closely tied to government policy: aerospace and defense, telecom, real estate, healthcare and the banking business.
--
Jeffrey Epstein's Black Book: https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/1508273-jeffrey-epsteins-little-black-book-redacted
--
The Carlyle Group is an American multinational private equity, alternative asset management and financial services corporation. Read the book: https://amzn.to/3kq07EY
Listen to the audiobook of The New Tycoons: Inside the Trillion Dollar Private Equity Industry That Owns Everything for free: https://amzn.to/30jwQVO
It specializes in private equity, real assets, and private credit. In 2015, Carlyle was the world's largest private equity firm by capital raised over the previous five years, according to the PEI 300 index, though by 2020 it had slipped into second place.
Founded in 1987 in Washington, D.C., by William E. Conway Jr., Daniel A. D'Aniello, and David Rubenstein, the company today has more than 1,575 employees in 31 offices on six continents. On May 3, 2012, Carlyle completed a $700 million initial public offering and began trading on the NASDAQ stock exchange.
In Fahrenheit 9/11, Moore makes nine allegations concerning the Carlyle Group.[85] Moore focused on Carlyle's connections with George H. W. Bush and his Secretary of State James Baker, both of whom had at times served as advisers to the firm. The movie quotes author Dan Briody, who claimed that the Carlyle Group "gained" from the September 11 attacks because it owned military contractor United Defense.[19] A Carlyle spokesman noted in 2003 that its 7% interest in defense industries was far less than several other private equity firms.
In The World According to Bush, William Karel interviewed Frank Carlucci to discuss the presence of Shafiq bin Laden, Osama bin Laden's estranged brother, at Carlyle's annual investor conference while the September 11 attacks were occurring.
Buyouts declined after the collapse of the dot-com bubble in 2000 and 2001. But after the two-stage buyout of Dex Media at the end of 2002 and 2003, large multibillion-dollar U.S. buyouts could once again obtain high-yield debt financing and larger transactions could be completed. Carlyle, together with Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, led a $7.5 billion buyout of QwestDex,[27] the third-largest corporate buyout since 1989.[28] QwestDex's purchase occurred in two stages: a $2.75 billion acquisition of assets known as Dex Media East in November 2002 and a $4.30 billion acquisition of assets known as Dex Media West in 2003.[29] R. H. Donnelley Corporation acquired Dex Media in 2006.[30] Shortly after Dex Media, other larger buyouts would be completed signaling a resurgence in private equity.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Carlyle_Group
Sources:
GreaseLane Juror Was Carlyle Group Insider & Other Headline Updates [08.01.2022].txt
The juror worked for Carlyle Group, a corrupt political company!
This documentary explains it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oowI-8_5Zc
23,051 views Premiered Nov 12, 2021
The Film Archives
284K subscribers https://youtu.be/oowI-8_5Zcs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb2EYjrzI6WpNAmPZeihhag
APRIL 25, 2003 | PART OF OPEN PHONES - Washington Journal - The Iron Triangle
Mr. Briody talked about his book, The Iron Triangle: Inside the Secret World of the Carlyle Group, published by John Wiley and Sons. He responded to audience telephone calls, faxes and electronic mail.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?176317-3/the-iron-triangle
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=inside+the+secret+world+of+the+carlyle+group
So found this documentary on YT (all links below):
--
With 16 billion dollar under management they have the reputation of being the best-connected company in the world. Their list of private investors include George Soros, the Saudi Royal Family and the Bin Laden Family. How does the Carlyle Group operate, who are the people behind the Carlyle Group and how much power does Carlyle have? This film explores the fine line between the conflict of interests and a new global way of doing business.
The Carlyle Connection - VPRO documentary - 2009
118,310 views Feb 9, 2012
vpro documentary - 295K subscribers
https://youtu.be/B55RozuF0WM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9sXw4ZdPEIp6bYGvLW-_iA
A revealing documentary about the international world of private equity banking. The Carlyle Group, one of the largest investment banks in the world, is based in Washington and has accumulated its capital mainly by investments in the defence industry. On their list of employees are people like Lou Gerstner (former chairman of IBM), George Bush Sr., James Baker III, John Major (former British Prime Minister) and Fidel Ramos (former Prime Minister of the Philippines). The Carlyle Group invests in areas that are closely tied to government policy: aerospace and defense, telecom, real estate, healthcare and the banking business.
--
Jeffrey Epstein's Black Book: https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/1508273-jeffrey-epsteins-little-black-book-redacted
--
The Carlyle Group is an American multinational private equity, alternative asset management and financial services corporation. Read the book: https://amzn.to/3kq07EY
Listen to the audiobook of The New Tycoons: Inside the Trillion Dollar Private Equity Industry That Owns Everything for free: https://amzn.to/30jwQVO
It specializes in private equity, real assets, and private credit. In 2015, Carlyle was the world's largest private equity firm by capital raised over the previous five years, according to the PEI 300 index, though by 2020 it had slipped into second place.
Founded in 1987 in Washington, D.C., by William E. Conway Jr., Daniel A. D'Aniello, and David Rubenstein, the company today has more than 1,575 employees in 31 offices on six continents. On May 3, 2012, Carlyle completed a $700 million initial public offering and began trading on the NASDAQ stock exchange.
In Fahrenheit 9/11, Moore makes nine allegations concerning the Carlyle Group.[85] Moore focused on Carlyle's connections with George H. W. Bush and his Secretary of State James Baker, both of whom had at times served as advisers to the firm. The movie quotes author Dan Briody, who claimed that the Carlyle Group "gained" from the September 11 attacks because it owned military contractor United Defense.[19] A Carlyle spokesman noted in 2003 that its 7% interest in defense industries was far less than several other private equity firms.
In The World According to Bush, William Karel interviewed Frank Carlucci to discuss the presence of Shafiq bin Laden, Osama bin Laden's estranged brother, at Carlyle's annual investor conference while the September 11 attacks were occurring.
Buyouts declined after the collapse of the dot-com bubble in 2000 and 2001. But after the two-stage buyout of Dex Media at the end of 2002 and 2003, large multibillion-dollar U.S. buyouts could once again obtain high-yield debt financing and larger transactions could be completed. Carlyle, together with Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, led a $7.5 billion buyout of QwestDex,[27] the third-largest corporate buyout since 1989.[28] QwestDex's purchase occurred in two stages: a $2.75 billion acquisition of assets known as Dex Media East in November 2002 and a $4.30 billion acquisition of assets known as Dex Media West in 2003.[29] R. H. Donnelley Corporation acquired Dex Media in 2006.[30] Shortly after Dex Media, other larger buyouts would be completed signaling a resurgence in private equity.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Carlyle_Group
Sources:
GreaseLane Juror Was Carlyle Group Insider & Other Headline Updates [08.01.2022].txt
The juror worked for Carlyle Group, a corrupt political company!
This documentary explains it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oowI-8_5Zc
23,051 views Premiered Nov 12, 2021
The Film Archives
284K subscribers https://youtu.be/oowI-8_5Zcs
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb2EYjrzI6WpNAmPZeihhag
APRIL 25, 2003 | PART OF OPEN PHONES - Washington Journal - The Iron Triangle
Mr. Briody talked about his book, The Iron Triangle: Inside the Secret World of the Carlyle Group, published by John Wiley and Sons. He responded to audience telephone calls, faxes and electronic mail.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?176317-3/the-iron-triangle
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=inside+the+secret+world+of+the+carlyle+group
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.