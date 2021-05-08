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Mask Discrimination at Chili's Yields to Civil Rights Laws
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190 views • May 08, 2021
The manager appeared to not be aware of the governor's exemptions regarding masks for people with medical conditions. He also seemed to think his company policy takes precedence over state and federal civil rights laws. When I've asked other managers the question if they allow exemptions for children under five years old, I've noticed they try to avoid answering that question until I ask it once or twice more. It's clear when they allow one exemption but not another, it's called discrimination.
Public Accommodation Education Packet:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/bsj2cmdrdyyi11r/Public-Accommodations.pdf
#chilis #discrimination #civilrights #masks
Music by Kevin MacLeod
"Fluffing a Duck" and "Monkeys Spinning Monkeys"
Public Accommodation Education Packet:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/bsj2cmdrdyyi11r/Public-Accommodations.pdf
#chilis #discrimination #civilrights #masks
Music by Kevin MacLeod
"Fluffing a Duck" and "Monkeys Spinning Monkeys"
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