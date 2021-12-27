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Keep Your Eyes on the Prize: Top Founders' Quotes for the New Year
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10 views • December 27, 2021
The largest government in history keeps growing as we head into a new year. But through the principles, wisdom and advice of the Founders and Old Revolutionaries, we have an opportunity to keep our focus - and start the process of turning things around for the Constitution and liberty.
Path to Liberty: December 27, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
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Path to Liberty: December 27, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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