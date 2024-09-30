Tensions are rising on the border between Israel and Lebanon, with videos emerging showing Israeli heavy equipment, including Merkava tanks, moving towards the border.

Adding:

⚡️Large crowds of Israeli soldiers are moving through gas stations and highway rest stops in northern Israel, while military armored vehicles and logistical trucks drive along the main roads, according to the New York Times.

And:

⚡️Israel has notified the US it intends to launch a limited ground incursion into Lebanon as soon as today, a US official tells BBC's US partner CBS

And:

Israel may begin a ground invasion of Lebanon as early as this week, reports the Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the situation.

"Israeli special forces are conducting small targeted raids in southern Lebanon, gathering intelligence ahead of a potential larger ground invasion, which could take place as soon as this week," the newspaper writes.

The publication notes that in recent months, the IDF has carried out raids that included infiltrating tunnels along the border belonging to the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

The timing of the ground operation may change, sources emphasize. At the moment, Israel is under strong pressure from the United States.





