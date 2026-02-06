They lied: FBI logs reveal orange jumpsuit-clad shape moving toward Epstein’s jail cell hours before he was found dead (Cynthia.. I posted a longer video about this last night) (keep reading more at the bottom, and that he may be alive)

A DoJ Office of the Inspector General memo published in the latest Epstein doc tranche reveals that the FBI had a different take on the grainy camera footage shot inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center the night the financier died.

💬“The camera footage had low quality video and the camera angle only partially shows the [Special Housing Unit] including the SHU officer’s station, and partial view of the stairs leading to the tears in the SHU,” the report explained.

🔴Nevertheless, at 10:39 pm on August 9, 2019, hours before Epstein’s body was found, “a flash or [sic] orange” was spotted “going up the L Tier stairs,” which the FBI suggested may have been an “inmate escorted up to that Tier.”

🔴But the OIG’s account of the same footage suggested that the “flash of orange” was likely “someone…carrying inmate linen or bedding up the stairs,” because inmates were “on lockdown” by the time.

🔴The OIG bluntly concluded that it and the FBI’s video analysis were “similar” enough. Case closed.

🔴That doesn’t square with what the media were told about the Epstein “suicide” investigation, either in 2019 or since then, with no mention of any “orange flash” publicized until now.

🔴Trump AG Bill Barr, whose father Donald Barr hired Epstein in 1974 to teach math at the Dalton School (small world!), swore vociferously that no one entered Epstein’s tier before his death.

Adding: Is Epstein alive in Tel Aviv and playing Fortnite?

👉 A new digital clue in the Epstein case has ignited the decade's biggest conspiracy theory, Geopolitics Prime has uncovered.

♦️ The trail began with a gaming username, "littlestjeff1", found in the financier's documents. Analysis showed this Fortnite account was accessed after Epstein's official date of death.

♦️ Hackers who examined the account's metadata claim to have traced its digital footprint to servers in Israel.

♦️ Almost immediately, the "littlestjeff1" profile was made private, and its data began disappearing from online archives — an act perceived by many as a deliberate purge of evidence.

♦️ This has fueled speculation that Epstein's suicide was faked by Mossad and Rothschilds to extract and control the blackmail material he held on the global elite.

♦️ The digital trail points directly to the Tel Aviv. Its main street, Rothschild Boulevard — Israeli financial nerve center, is precisely where the alleged Epstein was seen. (photo was shown of a similar looking man with slightly longer gray hair, sunglasses, walking with another man)