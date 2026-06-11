Iranian missiles last night getting past Patriots en route to Muwaffaq Salti Air Base (Al-Azraq), Jordan, a key US hub housing F-35s and F-15s

Footage shows Iranian missiles getting past Patriots en route to Muwaffaq Salti Air Base (Al-Azraq), Jordan, a key US hub housing F-35s and F-15s.

Adding:

Sources tell me Iranian ballistic missiles destroyed or damaged at least 3 F-16 at Muwaffaq Al-Salti Air Base in Jordan, last night.



This is however not confirmed by any visual data or official reports. Though the likelihood of this is high.



@FotrosResistancee

Adding:

Israel’s cabinet is expected to approve a plan on Thursday allocating more than $350 million over several years to support the establishment of 61 newly authorized settlements in the occupied West Bank, Axios reports.





The proposal, championed by Finance Minister Smotrich, would fund temporary housing sites, public buildings, roads, utilities, and other infrastructure before formal planning procedures are completed.



Many of the settlements are located in strategically sensitive areas, including the Jordan Valley and South Hebron Hills.



The plan follows a separate decision last week allocating roughly $35 million for planning and regulatory work and is part of a broader push to expand settlements and strengthen Israeli control over Area C of the West Bank.