Keep Pretending nano.gov-Biodigital Convergence 20+ years isn't real! Watch how that work out for you from now till 2030!
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
206 followers
44 views • 8 months ago

transtarlight

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/rita-lopes-a2871257_what-is-the-difference-between-cert-csirt-activity-7115273288951488513-SUFq

.

https://thehive.ai/

SOCs, CERTs & CSIRTs

.

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/252444145_Converging_Technologies_for_Improving_Human_Performance/download?_tp=eyJjb250ZXh0Ijp7ImZpcnN0UGFnZSI6InB1YmxpY2F0aW9uIiwicGFnZSI6InB1YmxpY2F0aW9uIn19

Cognitive Science

What Is Cognitive Science? Cognitive science is the study of the human mind and brain, focusing on how the mind represents and manipulates knowledge and how mental representations and processes are realized in the brain.

unicursal hexagram

geometry

metamaterials

https://zhaolab.stanford.edu/research/active-metamaterials-and-structures

digital twin

A digital twin is a virtual model of a physical object. It spans the object's lifecycle and uses real-time data sent from sensors on the object to simulate the behavior and monitor operations.

cern biomedical spark

raman spectroscopy

https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/0d/0d/69/27eedfe1538a41/US11716444.pdf

.

https://www.iec.ch/blog/standard-journey-biodigital-convergence

.

https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/609d23c6e90e07357baa8388/Human_Augmentation_SIP_access2.pdf

.

https://augmented-humans.org/previous-conferences/

.

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/aelm.202200877

.

https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/chemistry/articles/10.3389/fchem.2019.00399/full

.

https://rumble.com/v4e8tsl-february-18-2024.html

.

https://www.medicaldesignbriefs.com/component/content/article/34496-battelle-to-develop-injectable-bi-directional-brain-computer-interface

.

https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/102/282

nano.gov

