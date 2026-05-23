🚨1997 Asian financial crisis was IMF-engineered to strip Thailand's assets - Richard Werner - Tucker Carlson clip 1

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🚨💵 1997 Asian financial crisis was IMF-engineered to strip Thailand's assets — economist
Richard Werner — professor of banking and creator of the Quantity Theory of Credit — was sent to Thailand in 1998 as an official adviser from the Asian Development Bank. His conclusion after analysis: the crisis was deliberately engineered.
🔴 Thailand's central bank allegedly worked with the IMF to engineer a boom-bust cycle, then invite IMF intervention
🔴 The IMF's conditions required Thailand to sell its banks and industries to foreign buyers — at deeply discounted prices, with the currency artificially devalued
🔴 Werner names the mechanism: manufacture the crisis, collapse the currency, then force distressed asset sales to foreign elites at pennies on the dollar
🔴 Thailand had been performing strongly before the crisis — the collapse was not inevitable
"I concluded that it was a plot by the local central bank in Thailand against the country, together with the IMF," Werner told Tucker Carlson.
This is how the global elite carries out heists on an international scale.