BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How to Lose Your Virginity [6] Daygame vs Nightgame
jroseland
jroselandCheckmark Icon
165 followers
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • January 20, 2020
There are two major differences in daygame. First, is that you want to go direct. Tell the woman right away that you think she is attractive. Second, is that your goal and probably the best possible outcome of an interaction is to get her phone number or contact details. Sometimes veteran daygamers can get girls to go on a mini-date with them right then and there but this is kind of rare. Get a number and follow up. Daygame is a bit dry compared to night game, unless you’re in Brazil you’re not going to want start caressing her shoulder 7 minutes after you meet her. Actually, don’t expect any real fireworks from your daygame, if the girl is willing to talk to you for a few minutes and give you her phone number that’s awesome!

Read: 33 Steps to Losing Your Virginity (For Men)
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/237-how-to-lose-your-virginity
Read: How to Be Crossed Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/231-how-to-be-cross-eyed
Apply for a Free Consultation/Virginity Coaching:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/virginity-consulting-coaching

Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]

Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership

Support My Work
My Book
How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/231-how-to-be-cross-eyed
Donate
Bitcoin: 37ftt2np8YxGedZu87eGmbiE9RxyCNs1VN

Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
http://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://medium.com/@jonathanroseland
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on Telegram
https://t.me/limitlessjr
Keywords
datinglifeculturesexgamerelationshipsseductiondaygamenightgame
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
New study reveals five lifestyle habits that could significantly extend life after cancer diagnosis

New study reveals five lifestyle habits that could significantly extend life after cancer diagnosis

Willow Tohi
UK High Court Upholds Ofcom&#8217;s Data Requests to Social Media Platforms

UK High Court Upholds Ofcom’s Data Requests to Social Media Platforms

Edison Reed
Stocks Face Midterm Rally History as AI Spending and Rate Risks Mount

Stocks Face Midterm Rally History as AI Spending and Rate Risks Mount

Chase Codewell
Pakistan&#8217;s Cautious Mediation Gambit: Bridging Iran and the U.S. Amid a Fractured Middle East

Pakistan’s Cautious Mediation Gambit: Bridging Iran and the U.S. Amid a Fractured Middle East

Garrison Vance
Voting Machine Glitch Disrupts New York&#8217;s 17th Congressional District Race

Voting Machine Glitch Disrupts New York’s 17th Congressional District Race

Douglas Harrington
Age Gates for AI: New York AI Law Requires Age Checks for All Chatbot Users

Age Gates for AI: New York AI Law Requires Age Checks for All Chatbot Users

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy