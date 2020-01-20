© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How to Lose Your Virginity [6] Daygame vs Nightgame
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • January 20, 2020
There are two major differences in daygame. First, is that you want to go direct. Tell the woman right away that you think she is attractive. Second, is that your goal and probably the best possible outcome of an interaction is to get her phone number or contact details. Sometimes veteran daygamers can get girls to go on a mini-date with them right then and there but this is kind of rare. Get a number and follow up. Daygame is a bit dry compared to night game, unless you’re in Brazil you’re not going to want start caressing her shoulder 7 minutes after you meet her. Actually, don’t expect any real fireworks from your daygame, if the girl is willing to talk to you for a few minutes and give you her phone number that’s awesome!
Read: 33 Steps to Losing Your Virginity (For Men)
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/237-how-to-lose-your-virginity
Read: How to Be Crossed Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/231-how-to-be-cross-eyed
Apply for a Free Consultation/Virginity Coaching:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/virginity-consulting-coaching
Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
My Book
How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/231-how-to-be-cross-eyed
Donate
Bitcoin: 37ftt2np8YxGedZu87eGmbiE9RxyCNs1VN
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
http://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://medium.com/@jonathanroseland
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on Telegram
https://t.me/limitlessjr
Read: 33 Steps to Losing Your Virginity (For Men)
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/237-how-to-lose-your-virginity
Read: How to Be Crossed Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/231-how-to-be-cross-eyed
Apply for a Free Consultation/Virginity Coaching:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/virginity-consulting-coaching
Confused?
If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
My Book
How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/231-how-to-be-cross-eyed
Donate
Bitcoin: 37ftt2np8YxGedZu87eGmbiE9RxyCNs1VN
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
http://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Medium
https://medium.com/@jonathanroseland
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on Telegram
https://t.me/limitlessjr
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.