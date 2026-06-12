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Kyiv Is Trying To Change The Game – But Risks Falling Out Of Play
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The intensity of the mutual strikes between Russia and Ukraine on rear-area targets remains extremely high. In fact, both countries have escalated their efforts by focusing on destroying critical infrastructure. Oil refineries, fuel storage facilities, and energy infrastructure have become primary targets.

On the night of June 12, Russian Geran-2 drones attacked the fuel depot at Boryspil Airport. Large storage tanks and several smaller ones were damaged or destroyed. In order to deal with the aftermath of the attack, the authorities had to call in not only the city’s emergency services, but also additional personnel from Kyiv and its surrounding area. Specialized equipment from the airfield was also deployed. Following a nighttime drone strike, a fire was reported at an oil depot in the village of Pereyaslavske in the Kyiv Region. A serious strike on a thermal power plant in Chernihiv was reported, resulting in power outages in several areas of the city.

In turn, Ukrainian drones launched wave after wave of attacks on the thermal power plant in Simferopol throughout the night. The plant serves as the peninsula’s primary backup power source and provides heat to much of the city.

Ukrainian sources published videos of strikes on bridges and overpasses in the Kherson region. All of this is being done to isolate Crimea. Strikes on the Crimean Bridge can also be expected in the coming months.

Reports of an attack on Nizhnekamsk, a city in the Republic of Tatarstan and home to the country’s largest manufacturer of strike drones, have emerged. A fire was also reported at the Taneco oil refinery. Key primary oil refining facilities, as well as the tank farm, were damaged in the attack.

Meanwhile, combat operations are in full swing on the front lines.

East of Volchansk, Russian troops are advancing. The 126th Regiment’s assault units from the “North” military group have driven Ukrainian troops out of Okhrimovka. The neighboring village of Malaya Volchya is likely to be the next target. Controlling the chain of settlements along the Volchya River is crucial for the development of the offensive. These settlements serve as defensive strongholds for the Ukrainian army in this sector of the front.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, reports indicate a Ukrainian troop buildup in the Stepnogorsk area. Consequently, offensive operations against Russian army positions in this area are expected in the near future.

A combination of factors suggests that Kyiv has decided to seize the initiative from Moscow. Therefore, an increase in attack intensity should be expected, not only in the rear areas, but also on the front lines. At the same time, it is quite obvious that there are risks Ukraine’s forces will be exhausted before the objective is achieved.

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