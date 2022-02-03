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WHAT! The Great Reset is NOT a Conspiracy!
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30 views • February 03, 2022
Russell Brand.
There’s a new corporate wave of homebuyers in the U.S. real estate market, with buyers stemming from Wall St making ownership for the average family increasingly difficult and forcing them to rent. So, it’s looking like the WEF were right – we will own nothing – but where’s the happiness?
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BXTPzFSx6oI
There’s a new corporate wave of homebuyers in the U.S. real estate market, with buyers stemming from Wall St making ownership for the average family increasingly difficult and forcing them to rent. So, it’s looking like the WEF were right – we will own nothing – but where’s the happiness?
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BXTPzFSx6oI
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