What Can We Expect to See Between Now and November 8, 2022

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There is a TON of uncertainty about the upcoming mid-term elections..
First.. will they even happen?
Is what we will be seeing in Brazil a precursor to what will happen in the US?
Are we ready to face this next phase?
Plus, we'll look at the economy, Twitter, and more too!
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