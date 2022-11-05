Create New Account
What Can We Expect to See Between Now and November 8, 2022
Renegade Media
Published 18 days ago |

There is a TON of uncertainty about the upcoming mid-term elections..


First.. will they even happen?


Is what we will be seeing in Brazil a precursor to what will happen in the US?


Are we ready to face this next phase?


Plus, we'll look at the economy, Twitter, and more too!


This is Renegade Media https://renegademediaenews.com


On Telegram @renegademedia

Keywords
militaryelectionsbrazilalliancepredictionssimon parkesmidterns

