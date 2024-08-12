Corrupt regulators keep American children sick for profit

Pharmacist and co-founder of Truemed, drops some amazing facts on how bureaucrats, academics, and politicians profit from people being sick!

1.) 80% of The American Academy of Pediatrics' funding comes from Big Pharma

2.) 75% of FDA funding comes from pharmaceutical companies, not taxpayers

3.) Big Pharma funds over 50% of all TV news

4.) The healthcare industry provides 5X more funding for political campaigns than the oil industry

5.) The American Diabetes Association accepts millions of dollars from Coca-Cola, and once claimed that, "in small doses, it's a good drink for diabetics."

6.) 11X more funding comes from the food industry for nutritional research than from the NIH

7.) Over 50% of the Harvard Medical School budget touches Big Pharma in some way

8.) 90% of healthcare costs are due to preventable conditions tied to food

9.) 50% of young American adults are overweight or obese

10.) 33% of American adults have prediabetes

11.) 25% of young American adults have Fatty Liver Disease

12.) Meanwhile, the childhood obesity rate in Japan is just 4%

13.) Statins amphetamines and antidepressants are distributed to teenagers like candy

"Every single institution that impacts your health is incentivized for you to be sick, and incentivized against you being healthy."

"There has been no more profitable invention in the history of America than a sick child."