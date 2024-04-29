Create New Account
This is NUCLEAR madness and Putin isn’t bluffing Redacted with Clayton Morris
Neroke-5
30 Subscribers
95 views
Published 11 hours ago

Mirrored Content 
This weekend Poland took the unbelievable next step in bringing long-range tactical nuclear weapons to Russia’s doorstep. Putin says these nukes would be 'priority targets'. The West is agitating for nuclear war. In today's video we're going over the latest weekend developments between NATO and Russia.

Keywords
russiabidenputinnatopoland

