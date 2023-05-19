As The World Spins Out of Control, We Have A Firm Foundation in Jesus Christ!

END TIME NEWS REPORT * 5.19.2023
REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS OFFER TO HELP TEXAS DEFEND ITS BORDER
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/05/24-republican-governors-offer-to-help-texas-defend-its-southern-border/
KLAUS SAYS "BEHAVE! IT'S THE NEW WORLD ORDER"
https://www.independentsentinel.com/behave-says-klaus-its-the-new-world-order-83000-poured-into-the-us-in-one-week/
CHINESE IMMIGRANTS LANDING ON FLORIDA BEACHES
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mw0Y5g9vuQk
GENE ALTERING MRNA IN LIVESTOCK
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/big-ag-gene-mrna-vaccines-livestock-cola/?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
