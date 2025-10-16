Trump CONFIRMS he's authorized CIA to operate in Venezuela

For 2 reasons:

— 'They’ve emptied their prisons into US'

— 'We have a lotta drugs coming in from Venezuela'

Adding, from earlier today:

Trump authorizes ‘LETHAL OPERATIONS’ by CIA in Venezuela – NYT

🚨 Trump secretly authorizes CIA covert operations in Venezuela — Report

The Trump administration's secret authorization includes potential lethal operations against Nicolás Maduro's government, according to a New York Times report citing US officials.

The authorization allows the CIA to operate unilaterally or alongside military forces as the US openly seeks to remove Maduro from power.

Secret authorization allows agents to ‘unilaterally’ target Maduro and his government

Shadow war in full swing as real war draws closer

Adding:

Just how close is the US to WAR with Venezuela?

✅ Aircraft carrier deployed to Caribbean

✅ Extrajudicial strikes on Venezuelan ‘cartel’ boats

✅ Diplomatic links cut

✅ Bombers circling off coast

✅ CIA waging paramilitary campaign

❌ Military strikes

It’s a war in all but name.

Adding more found earlier today:

VENEZUELA scrambles F-16s

Responds to US B-52 bombers nearby

F-16s reportedly scramble from El Libertador Air Base

Footage of aircraft: Rapid Report

More, comments from Rybar about this:

In American media, they are actively discussing that Donald Trump SECRETLY authorized the CIA to conduct operations in Venezuela, including planning various deadly actions against President Nicolas Maduro.

They are talking about this against the backdrop of increased US military presence in the Caribbean region — and today's fighter jet flyover.

I dare to remind you about something else, no less interesting. About how a little less than a year ago, American media were howling about revelations from US intelligence sources.

They reported that in the CIA — during Trump's first term — a Venezuela-focused task force was created, which managed to conduct several decent operations and was "traumatized" by the failed "Gideon" operation in 2020.

Later, the group's work was hindered (https://t.me/sex_drugs_kahlo/6093) by the closure of the US embassy in Caracas, and thus personal work with sources was left to chance (it was proposed to coordinate and question personnel through opposition members, who, as usual, messed everything up), and after Biden came to power, all specialists were disbanded or reclassified as unnecessary. During this time, various elections took place — a profitable time for recruitment — and the Americans failed to win over municipal opposition to their side.

At the same time, it was discovered (sex_drugs_kahlo) that another work front — through creating opposition media and various democratic NGOs — does not work particularly well in a sanctioned country and does not inspire thinking about the sublime.

Of course, after publications about CIA problems in this direction, a little less than a year has passed. But the CIA apparently did not have the opportunity to establish work in opposition regions and with representatives of doubtful officials.

So, gentlemen, what deadly operations are we talking about?

Sabotage, perhaps? With Colombian mercenaries, the old-fashioned way? But such actions have long been expected from the American side, don't you think. This is not Haiti.