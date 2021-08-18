'How to HAVE SALVATION in JESUS CHRIST [YESHUA ha MASHIACH]

Feel Free to Visit My Website:'Like' if you like. Feel free to subscribe to my channel.Uploader: revmichellehopkinsUploaded: March 28, 2013 05:35 AM♥†♥Do you want to be saved? Do you want to know that you will be with Yeshua ha Mashiach (Jesus Christ) when you leave this world?Here's how...ROAD TO SALVATIONRomans 10" 9 If you confess with your mouth, "Jesus is Lord," and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. 10 For it is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you confess and are saved.""11 As the Scripture says, "Anyone who trusts in him will never be put to shame." 12 For there is no difference between Jew and Gentile—the same Lord is Lord of all and richly blesses all who call on him, 13 for, everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved."PRAYER OF SALVATION"God in Heaven who created all that is, I believe that Your Son Jesus Christ came to earth, died on the cross for my sins and rose again so that I could have eternal life! Forgive me of my sins because of the blood of his sacrifice for me; making me pure and righteous in your sight. Jesus be MY Saviour and Lord. If I live, help me live for you the rest of my days. When I die, take me to be with you as you promised, so that where ever you are, I will be too. Thank you for your salvation. Thank you for starting my metamorphosis right now by giving me eternal life. In Jesus name I pray. Amen."♥†♥