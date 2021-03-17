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Joe Biden Hologram Glitches - This is NOT at the WH - Read description
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503 views • March 17, 2021
This is crazy to say the least....Hologram or Green Screen? Pay attention to his right hand and the microphones and finally the "mysterious ninja like SS agent on the WH lawn. Note there is a guard shack that does not exist at the REAL WH and the fence is green. At the REAL WH the fence is see through. This MUST BE THE FAKE WHITE HOUSE at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, GA
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