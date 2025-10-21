BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

UK War Hawks ready to spend ‘over’ $130M to deploy forces to Ukraine
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1328 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
81 views • 1 day ago

UK war hawks ready to spend ‘well over’ $130M to deploy forces to Ukraine

UK Defense Secretary John Healey claims European troops are “ready to deploy” to Ukraine within weeks—if a ceasefire is reached.

"If President Trump can broker a peace, then we will be ready to help secure that peace," he said at the London Lord Mayor's Annual Defense Lecture.

👉 Behind the scenes, over 200 military planners from 38 nations have been laying the groundwork for months, he said, claiming that the so-called “coalition of the willing”—a 26-nation European alliance formed by PM Keir Starmer (https://t.me/SputnikInt/91448)—already has blueprints for securing Ukraine’s borders post-ceasefire.

Under these plans, British troops could join a multinational peacekeeping force, expecting to spend “well over” $130M on the mission, added the minister.

🔊 Russian FM Lavrov said previously that the presence of NATO allies' troops on Ukrainian soil—under any flag and in any capacity, including as peacekeepers—would be a threat to Russia, and that Moscow would not accept it under any circumstances.

🔊Putin has warned that foreign forces on Ukrainian soil would become legitimate targets for the Russian military.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy