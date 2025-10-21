© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UK war hawks ready to spend ‘well over’ $130M to deploy forces to Ukraine
UK Defense Secretary John Healey claims European troops are “ready to deploy” to Ukraine within weeks—if a ceasefire is reached.
"If President Trump can broker a peace, then we will be ready to help secure that peace," he said at the London Lord Mayor's Annual Defense Lecture.
👉 Behind the scenes, over 200 military planners from 38 nations have been laying the groundwork for months, he said, claiming that the so-called “coalition of the willing”—a 26-nation European alliance formed by PM Keir Starmer (https://t.me/SputnikInt/91448)—already has blueprints for securing Ukraine’s borders post-ceasefire.
Under these plans, British troops could join a multinational peacekeeping force, expecting to spend “well over” $130M on the mission, added the minister.
🔊 Russian FM Lavrov said previously that the presence of NATO allies' troops on Ukrainian soil—under any flag and in any capacity, including as peacekeepers—would be a threat to Russia, and that Moscow would not accept it under any circumstances.
🔊Putin has warned that foreign forces on Ukrainian soil would become legitimate targets for the Russian military.