UK war hawks ready to spend ‘well over’ $130M to deploy forces to Ukraine

UK Defense Secretary John Healey claims European troops are “ready to deploy” to Ukraine within weeks—if a ceasefire is reached.

"If President Trump can broker a peace, then we will be ready to help secure that peace," he said at the London Lord Mayor's Annual Defense Lecture.

👉 Behind the scenes, over 200 military planners from 38 nations have been laying the groundwork for months, he said, claiming that the so-called “coalition of the willing”—a 26-nation European alliance formed by PM Keir Starmer (https://t.me/SputnikInt/91448)—already has blueprints for securing Ukraine’s borders post-ceasefire.

Under these plans, British troops could join a multinational peacekeeping force, expecting to spend “well over” $130M on the mission, added the minister.

🔊 Russian FM Lavrov said previously that the presence of NATO allies' troops on Ukrainian soil—under any flag and in any capacity, including as peacekeepers—would be a threat to Russia, and that Moscow would not accept it under any circumstances.

🔊Putin has warned that foreign forces on Ukrainian soil would become legitimate targets for the Russian military.