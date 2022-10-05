These Food Production Systems Will Feed the World

Consider these food production systems if you want to grow your own food!



According to Anthony Siccardi, an expert in aquaponic systems, aquaculture is the food production system people can definitely rely on.



Anthony explains that aquaculture and hydroponics give people the opportunity to grow large scale amounts of seafood and vegetables despite having limited space. 🙌



He also adds that aquaponics is the best choice for anyone looking to grow food on the small scale.👈

Do you think aquaculture, hydroponics, and aquaponics are the food production systems of the future? 🐟

