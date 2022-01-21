OMICRON!!! More False Statements & Propaganda, As Jacinda Pushes Boosters on Kiwis

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Full press briefing: https://youtu.be/kH7MDGhImu4
Study mentioned at 5:30: https://bit.ly/3nKOESe
Michael Baker in the Traffic Light System: https://bit.ly/3qMpLHF
Upholding Parental Consent Over Government Control
Fun Day & March for Our Kids
11 am, Saturday 22nd Jan
Civic Square, Wellington
See The RESISTANCE NZ or Voices for Freedom Telegram channels for details of ALL events being held throughout New Zealand on Saturday, 22nd Jan
Mirrored - Coronavirus Plushie