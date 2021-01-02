EP 2264-10PM Pete Santilli's New Year's Eve Special - Happy New Year 2021!

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THURSDAY - DECEMBER 31, 2020
LIVE BROADCAST LINK: https://youtu.be/Iv00f8_ZHUw
Thank you for joining us as we remember the year and say Goodbye to 2020 --
Special guest: Rodney Lee Conover & Colton Boyles https://bit.ly/3o86aOk
WE HAVE A NEW AUDIO-ONLY LISTENER LINE ☎Audio Stream Via Cellphone - "Call-To-Listen" Line: 1-667-930-9232
HERE’s HOW TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD https://petesantilli.mobi
🚨CENSORSHIP IS AT AN ALL TIME HIGH! MAKE ABSOLUTELY SURE YOU ARE ON OUR TEXT A
ALERT SYSTEM!! SIGNUP FOR FREE: Text “RANGE” to 81257 or visit http://Petelive.tv/text
🚨 Follow our new RUMBLE channel https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow 🚨🚨