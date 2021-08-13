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E.R. Doctor Locked-Up Advocating for a Misdiagnosed COVID Patient
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303 views • August 13, 2021
70 year old Dr. Stephen Guffanti with 50 years of E.R. experience was put into four point restraints by Sarasota Memorial Hospital staff, then locked in solitary confinement for four hours for merely advocating for a misdiagnosed COVID patient who had caught pneumonia and was dying. The still misdiagnosed patient has since been put on a ventilator.
Interview done by James Grundvig of American Media Periscope: https://rumble.com/c/AmericanMediaPeriscope
Interview done by James Grundvig of American Media Periscope: https://rumble.com/c/AmericanMediaPeriscope
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