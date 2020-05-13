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The Original Location of Jerusalem's Temple
PFBProduction
PFBProduction
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22 views • May 13, 2020
You can only imagine how political and religious thinking as well as traditional Christian view would be revolutionized if the Temple Mount in Jerusalem were not the original location of the temples of Solomon and Herod. What if the Western Wall is not the structure that tradition says it is? This video highlights recent archaeological discoveries, historical evidence, and biblical evidence that highlights that the original temples were not located where tradition says they were located. The video has Finnish subtitles.
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city of davidjerusalem templeoriginal location jerusalem temple
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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