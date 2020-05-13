© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Original Location of Jerusalem's Temple
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • May 13, 2020
You can only imagine how political and religious thinking as well as traditional Christian view would be revolutionized if the Temple Mount in Jerusalem were not the original location of the temples of Solomon and Herod. What if the Western Wall is not the structure that tradition says it is? This video highlights recent archaeological discoveries, historical evidence, and biblical evidence that highlights that the original temples were not located where tradition says they were located. The video has Finnish subtitles.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.