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Conversations with Woke People II -- Masks, Deaths + Lockdowns
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177 views • November 30, 2020
Find out how a woke person thinks about lockdowns, masks, and the resulting death as well as the economic shut downs and forced school closures.
Woke logic is often difficult to comprehend, and has no rhyme or reason other than virtue signaling and public relations.
#woke #lockdowns #masks
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Woke logic is often difficult to comprehend, and has no rhyme or reason other than virtue signaling and public relations.
#woke #lockdowns #masks
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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