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6 9 21 TRUE INFORMATION TIDAL WAVE is crushing the DS encouraging TRUTHERS PRAY
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130 views • June 09, 2021
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Tribal Fire
Song by Rhythm Scott
https://artlist.io/song/36154/tribal-fire
Good news of the week
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Liberals are waking up to the VAX
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/21572
2nd Grader can read bible at school
https://bit.ly/2TQRusS
Vote subtraction.video
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/21598
Golfer leader has COVID?
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/21602
UK Psycopath pushes vax
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/21647
Trump interviewed
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/21664
Guatemalans Protest VP Visit: ‘Kamala Go Home’
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/06/07/guatemalans-protest-vp-visit-kamala-go-home/
Trump supported HCQ
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/21820
Why Ultras Are So Important For Football
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nf8Vz7Kf0hE
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———————
Prepare with My Patriot Supply
http://preparewithandweknow.com/
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Tribal Fire
Song by Rhythm Scott
https://artlist.io/song/36154/tribal-fire
Good news of the week
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/21570
Liberals are waking up to the VAX
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/21572
2nd Grader can read bible at school
https://bit.ly/2TQRusS
Vote subtraction.video
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/21598
Golfer leader has COVID?
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/21602
UK Psycopath pushes vax
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/21647
Trump interviewed
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/21664
Guatemalans Protest VP Visit: ‘Kamala Go Home’
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/06/07/guatemalans-protest-vp-visit-kamala-go-home/
Trump supported HCQ
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/21820
Why Ultras Are So Important For Football
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nf8Vz7Kf0hE
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd, #126
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
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