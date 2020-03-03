© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bible perversions Warning
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
71 views • March 03, 2020
Zondervan is the exclusive printer of the NIV Bible.
Zondervan is the largest printer of Bibles in the English speaking world. They are owned by Harper Collins which prints gay porn and the Satanic Bible for the church of satan. Their parent company is the News Corp we know as Fox TV. Bad tree = bad fruit.
They are changing the word definitions.
Zondervan is the largest printer of Bibles in the English speaking world. They are owned by Harper Collins which prints gay porn and the Satanic Bible for the church of satan. Their parent company is the News Corp we know as Fox TV. Bad tree = bad fruit.
They are changing the word definitions.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.