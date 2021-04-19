Radical Truth #33 - Jesus Christ: Was He Loving or Nice?

Have you ever heard someone say, “You need to be more loving like Jesus was!”? Chances are, that person does not have a biblical understanding of God’s love, and also, they may not realize the MAJOR difference between ‘being loving’ and 'being nice.’

Here are the books mentioned in this episode:

"The Way of the Master" https://amzn.to/3sGmTKJ

"The Way of the Master: Student Edition" https://amzn.to/3sC3YjY

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