Radical Truth #33 - Jesus Christ: Was He Loving or Nice?

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Have you ever heard someone say, “You need to be more loving like Jesus was!”? Chances are, that person does not have a biblical understanding of God’s love, and also, they may not realize the MAJOR difference between ‘being loving’ and 'being nice.’
Here are the books mentioned in this episode:
"The Way of the Master" https://amzn.to/3sGmTKJ
"The Way of the Master: Student Edition" https://amzn.to/3sC3YjY
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