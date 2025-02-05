Natural Solutions for Low Energy and Allergies with Guest Cassidee Levine

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Are you battling chronic fatigue no matter how much rest you get? Our guest today is a 20-year-old college junior whose constant tiredness and relentless allergy symptoms were holding her back. Despite getting plenty of sleep, she woke up every day feeling exhausted, coughing up mucus, and relying on ibuprofen for painful menstrual cramps. After visiting the Hotze Health & Wellness Center at her mother’s encouragement, she found a targeted, natural approach that transformed her life.

Join Dr. Hotze and his guest, Cassidee Levine as they discuss how low-dose immunotherapy for her allergies, gentle progesterone support for hormonal balance, and a small amount of thyroid supplementation to boost metabolism, Cassidee experienced remarkable relief. Today, she is 80% improved, tackling early-morning swim practices and navigating college with energy and ease. Tune in to learn how comprehensive testing, natural allergy therapies, and balanced hormones can yield dramatic results—no matter your age.

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at  www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

healthmetabolismallergieslow energyimmunotherapydr steven hotzewellness revolutionprogesterone support
