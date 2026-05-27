Financial Implications and Risks of Attacking Tankers, an interview with Professor Robert Pape

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Oil tankers carry some of the world’s most volatile cargo through increasingly dangerous waters. Even small drone attacks can trigger massive insurance spikes, shipping disruptions, and financial panic. The global economy is far more fragile than most people realize.
#Shipping #OilMarkets #Insurance #GlobalTrade #EconomicRisk
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