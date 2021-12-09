Few Gentiles know about a Jew named Jacob Frank in the 18th century who was deeply educated in the Kabbalah and believed he was the reincarnation of Sabbatai Sevi. He believed in nihilism and advocated overthrowing every national government, executing every king and eradicating every trace of Christianity.

Frank believed in destroying God’s laws and living in total sin, and while he was never able to put his revolutionary ideas into practice, his writings did become the foundation for the scourges of Communism, Nazism and Fascism and someday they will also be used by the Antichrist. This message isn’t pleasant but the millions killed during the Second World War and the communist takeovers of Russia, China, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and Cuba are a direct result of Frank's writings. Their blood cries out for truth concerning this demonized man so that future generations can be warned about this hellish future.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2011/RLJ-1273.pdf

RLJ-1273 -- JANUARY 16, 2011

The World's Money System Part 5: Jacob Frank

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