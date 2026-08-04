A Pox on Fauci, the Media, and Democrats for Destroying Our Liberties

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I want everybody to remember how the media, and Democrats, along with threatening the companies owning the social media channels, destroyed our celebrities, tour apart the constitution, locked everybody down, mandated that she take the vaccine at the threat of using your employment, and tried to make a mandatory that your children also get the injection that created much more harm than benefit. Remember that when you go to the voting booth this election season. And worst of all, they were lying the entire time; Fauci lied, and people died. #rfk #fauci #freedom #liberties #midterms