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Saturday Live UFO Topics & Vid Analysis - MUFON Tear UAP Update + Bledsoe UAP ++] - OT Chan Live#308
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14 views • September 06, 2020
#THIRDPHASEOFMOON #GUFONradio #DREAMTEAM #MUFON #UFO #ALIENS #UFOs
Topics:
1) Gen Chat - my New MiB Mask - memberships update
2) More on Eyes - what does 20/20 vision mean and more
3) Bledsoe UAP - super gullible or fraud?
4) Mr Catfish2100 claims debunked. - stop being conned folks
5) thirdphaseofmoon vid analysis.. come help solve it as
I have some idea from 5min look
6) MUFON Tear UFO over LA promoted by Jeff Krause as Legit
but I have bad news for him.. egg on the face for MUFONs old case
this is an Update to an old episode that was damage by googles
crap HOA hang outs bit rate and video corruptions so it needs
redoing. Finally the case has been close and released !!!
7 UFO man promoting Alex Collier.. what does the web say about him?
Mars and Moon Structures . here we go again....
8 Update to the last Flightradar24 search for small white Jet
we got a flight # from the girl.
9 Carry on if time with more MUFON cases with vids and pics
(just did a search and quick look at cases people claim was 100 feet or less)
MUFON says 100 UFOs spot less then 100 feet.. lets
see if we can find them and if they got a photo or video
-Come and join in side chat help figure
out what we are seeing or come to learn about camera tech
and how to be the best UFOLOGIST. knowledge is POWER
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use.
Topics:
1) Gen Chat - my New MiB Mask - memberships update
2) More on Eyes - what does 20/20 vision mean and more
3) Bledsoe UAP - super gullible or fraud?
4) Mr Catfish2100 claims debunked. - stop being conned folks
5) thirdphaseofmoon vid analysis.. come help solve it as
I have some idea from 5min look
6) MUFON Tear UFO over LA promoted by Jeff Krause as Legit
but I have bad news for him.. egg on the face for MUFONs old case
this is an Update to an old episode that was damage by googles
crap HOA hang outs bit rate and video corruptions so it needs
redoing. Finally the case has been close and released !!!
7 UFO man promoting Alex Collier.. what does the web say about him?
Mars and Moon Structures . here we go again....
8 Update to the last Flightradar24 search for small white Jet
we got a flight # from the girl.
9 Carry on if time with more MUFON cases with vids and pics
(just did a search and quick look at cases people claim was 100 feet or less)
MUFON says 100 UFOs spot less then 100 feet.. lets
see if we can find them and if they got a photo or video
-Come and join in side chat help figure
out what we are seeing or come to learn about camera tech
and how to be the best UFOLOGIST. knowledge is POWER
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr) cheers Paul.
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
https://www.patreon.com/theouttherechannel
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use.
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