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How to Biohack Performance with Adaptogens ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Book Review of "The Rhodiola Revolution"
jroseland
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48 views • August 02, 2022

I heard a fascinating interview with author Patricia L. Gerbarg, in which she was exuberantly praising this Nootropic adaptogen, Rhodiola, which is (literally) mythological. After reading this book, I was very sold on trying Rhodiola itself. I've concluded after reading this book, writing a 3000-word article, and spending many hours scouring Pubmed looking at studies that Rhodiola as a Nootropic has a biological risk-reward trade-off tantamount to Piracetam or ALCAR - some of my favorite all-time Nootropics.


Read Review 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/1224-the-rhodiola-revolution

Buy Book 💲 The Rhodiola Revolution

http://amzn.to/1FMyVYZ


Order 💲 Rhodiola

Powdered https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Rhodiola-Aff

Capsuled https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Rhodiola-DW

On Amazon https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Rhodiola-AMZ

UK & EU https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Rhodiola-EU-UK


Confused?

Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society

Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]


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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

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healthscienceherbsreviewsbiohackingadaptogensbooksrhodiolanootropics
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