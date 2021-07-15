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Instead of the elite’s “Great Reset”, why not after the collapse rebuild on humanity’s best values?-Max Borders–Founder-Social-Evolution
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22 views • July 15, 2021
Max Borders is the author of After Collapse: The End of America and the Rebirth of Her Ideals and The Social Singularity: A Decentralist Manifesto. Max is also co-founder of the event experience Future Frontiers and founder of Social Evolution, an organization dedicated to subversive innovation.
We each have friends dissatisfied with the status quo and how the special interest-dominated institutions are exacerbating problems that they created in the first place.
We each have friends dissatisfied with the status quo and how the special interest-dominated institutions are exacerbating problems that they created in the first place.
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