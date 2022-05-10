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Personal Information TAKEN?!? | Great Awakenings
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75 views • May 10, 2022
Lt. Scott Bennett talks about the Pegasus software being installed without the knowledge of the user to gather personal information. It gathers sound, video, and anything else on the phone to spy on the potential “threats” of the government. Is your data in danger?
To see this full episode of Great Awakenings, with more information about this, go to: americanmediaperiscope.com/great-awakenings-may-9th-2022/
Visit americanmediaperiscope.com to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
To see this full episode of Great Awakenings, with more information about this, go to: americanmediaperiscope.com/great-awakenings-may-9th-2022/
Visit americanmediaperiscope.com to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
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