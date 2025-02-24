© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why The CIA Doesn’t Want You Owning Gold & Is Fort Knox Lying About Our Gold Reserve?
* More gold is being shipped quietly between countries right now than at any time in history.
* Why? Because we’re getting a new global financial system.
* Luke Gromen explains.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 24 February 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-luke-gromen