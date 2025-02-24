Why The CIA Doesn’t Want You Owning Gold & Is Fort Knox Lying About Our Gold Reserve?

* More gold is being shipped quietly between countries right now than at any time in history.

* Why? Because we’re getting a new global financial system.

* Luke Gromen explains.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 24 February 2025

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-luke-gromen

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1894085148812927478