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"THIS IS A BIOWEAPONS PROGRAM DESIGNED TO KILL US" [2021-07-05] - DR DAVID MARTIN (VIDEO)
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369 views • July 05, 2021
"THIS IS A BIOWEAPONS PROGRAM DESIGNED TO KILL US" [2021-07-05] - DR DAVID MARTIN (VIDEO)
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
The COVID-19 Jab Is Not A Vaccine, It's A Pathogen Creator by Dr. Dave Martin (6:26)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ORpBbBzlfWVW
The '90%+' Mythical Pfizer / Moderna Unicorns by David E. Martin World (35:50)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Tna94LvF5zht
The Fauci Covid-19 Dossier by David Martin World (39:18)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tpjhtmChu3TK
The Fauci/COVID-19 Dossier: This Document Is Prepared For Humanity
by Dr. David E. Martin
https://earthnewspaper.com/index.php/2021/06/28/the-fauci-covid-19-dossier-by-dr-david-e-martin
How Did We Get Here? by Dr. David E. Martin (1:32:35)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/b3MdS2IViUc4
Dr. David Martin Exposes The False Foundation Of Eugenics: “You Don’t Have DNA” (8:12)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/O45OxeXDtGCL
Dr. David Martin Exposes The False Foundation Of Eugenics: "You Don't Have DNA"
by Brian Shilhavy
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/dr-david-martin-exposes-the-false-foundation-of-eugenics-you-dont-have-dna
How The CDC Manipulated The Coronavirus by Dr. David Martin (2:20)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1NgoCUCpwJpP
Hidden In Plain Sight, COVID-19 mRNA Injections Are Legally Not Vaccines by Dr. David E. Martin (31:44)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KQeFP25cdtvj
American R.Evolution (1:51:45)
In this film Dr. David Martin gives an education in the history of the United States where we went wrong and what are the mechanisms of that deviation of the grand experiment.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aOQmP0F0X0A
Not Changing Minds - Using Them! by Dr. David E. Martin (30:15)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z3lrcM48GrHe
You'll Never Find What You're Not Looking For by Dr. David E. Martin (34:17)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0rqLWFzyx9AS
Now You See Me, Now You Don't by Dr. David E. Martin (47:34)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KvE2g8RLK4Fd
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
The COVID-19 Jab Is Not A Vaccine, It's A Pathogen Creator by Dr. Dave Martin (6:26)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ORpBbBzlfWVW
The '90%+' Mythical Pfizer / Moderna Unicorns by David E. Martin World (35:50)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Tna94LvF5zht
The Fauci Covid-19 Dossier by David Martin World (39:18)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tpjhtmChu3TK
The Fauci/COVID-19 Dossier: This Document Is Prepared For Humanity
by Dr. David E. Martin
https://earthnewspaper.com/index.php/2021/06/28/the-fauci-covid-19-dossier-by-dr-david-e-martin
How Did We Get Here? by Dr. David E. Martin (1:32:35)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/b3MdS2IViUc4
Dr. David Martin Exposes The False Foundation Of Eugenics: “You Don’t Have DNA” (8:12)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/O45OxeXDtGCL
Dr. David Martin Exposes The False Foundation Of Eugenics: "You Don't Have DNA"
by Brian Shilhavy
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/dr-david-martin-exposes-the-false-foundation-of-eugenics-you-dont-have-dna
How The CDC Manipulated The Coronavirus by Dr. David Martin (2:20)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1NgoCUCpwJpP
Hidden In Plain Sight, COVID-19 mRNA Injections Are Legally Not Vaccines by Dr. David E. Martin (31:44)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KQeFP25cdtvj
American R.Evolution (1:51:45)
In this film Dr. David Martin gives an education in the history of the United States where we went wrong and what are the mechanisms of that deviation of the grand experiment.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aOQmP0F0X0A
Not Changing Minds - Using Them! by Dr. David E. Martin (30:15)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z3lrcM48GrHe
You'll Never Find What You're Not Looking For by Dr. David E. Martin (34:17)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0rqLWFzyx9AS
Now You See Me, Now You Don't by Dr. David E. Martin (47:34)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/KvE2g8RLK4Fd
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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